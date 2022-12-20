Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men who broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Monday. When officers were called to investigate an unknown trouble call at the home, they found a man who had also been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Silent Witness, Sainz-Camacho was forced into a dark colored sedan. Police have not released any other information, including a possible motive for the kidnapping.

Anyone with information in the case, including the whereabouts of Sainz-Camacho or the suspects, could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 through Silent Witness. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 480-948-6377 (480-WITNESS) or 480-837-8440 (480-TESTIGO) for Spanish. Tap/click here to submit a tip online.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho was taken by two armed men during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday. (Courtesy: Silent Witness)

