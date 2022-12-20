Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning...
Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men who broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Monday. When officers were called to investigate an unknown trouble call at the home, they found a man who had also been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix

According to Silent Witness, Sainz-Camacho was forced into a dark colored sedan. Police have not released any other information, including a possible motive for the kidnapping.

Anyone with information in the case, including the whereabouts of Sainz-Camacho or the suspects, could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 through Silent Witness. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 480-948-6377 (480-WITNESS) or 480-837-8440 (480-TESTIGO) for Spanish. Tap/click here to submit a tip online.

TRENDING: DPS identifies woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria
Jesse Sainz-Camacho was taken by two armed men during a home invasion in west Phoenix early...
Jesse Sainz-Camacho was taken by two armed men during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday.(Courtesy: Silent Witness)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Silver Apple Award Winner Ms. Michaela Puffer
FILE -Former Michigan State player Mat Ishbia laughs as he are introduced along with Michigan...
Billionaire mortgage lender finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury for $4 billion, report says
Gas prices have fallen just in time for holiday travel road trippers!
Arizona gas prices drop just in time for holiday road trippers
Troopers are investigating after a body was found near a car on a Loop 101 off-ramp early Monday.
DPS identifies woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria