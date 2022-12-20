Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix

Nash was booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.
Nash was booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday.

On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Officers arrived and found a gun, shell casings, a rifle, a cell phone, and blood in a cul-de-sac on McKinley Street, just south of the park. Other officers went to a home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street, where a woman called 911 and told them her boyfriend, 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, had been shot. Uzueta was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

TRENDING: Aviation Accident expert says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Hawaii

Uzueta’s girlfriend reportedly told officers that she, Uzueta, and their two young kids were driving around looking at Christmas lights when they passed by a car with several men standing around it. Court documents say Uzueta got out of the car to smoke, but a fight broke out between the group and Uzueta. Investigators said Uzueta’s girlfriend said she heard several gunshots, then couldn’t see her boyfriend. Uzueta then walked back to the car and told his girlfriend he got shot but didn’t say who the men were, according to court documents. They then drove to a family member’s home and called 911. Uzueta’s girlfriend said they didn’t know who the men were and Uzueta “did nothing to provoke them,” court paperwork says.

On Friday, police arrested four men involved in the fight, including Nash, after searching the phone left at the crime scene. Text messages between the group showed they planned to rob someone and steal their car, investigators said. Two of the men refused to speak to police, but one of the men told police Nash pistol whipped Uzueta and then shot him several times, court documents say. He also reportedly told police Nash and a friend was trying to rob Uzueta before the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after fight leads to him being shot multiple times in west Phoenix, police say

Nash was booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes, 30, was shot and killed while at a party in Glendale.
Father of three shot and killed in Glendale; shooter on the loose
Father of three killed in shooting at Glendale party
Father of three killed in shooting at Glendale party
Army veteran killed while selling car in Phoenix
Attorney says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Honolulu
Severe turbulence hit a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu shortly before...
Aviation accident expert says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Hawaii