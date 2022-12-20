Sky Train expands at Sky Harbor just in time for holiday travel rush

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Just in time for the holiday travel rush, the PHX Sky Train extension at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is officially open! After years of planning and constructing, the Sky Train will now have two additional stops: the 24th Street Station and the Rental Car Center Station.

“We’re anticipating transporting 35,000 passengers per day initially,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “That compares to about 15,000 riding it now, but we built with both in mind, and the Sky Train will eventually support about 79,000 people per day as the airport continues to develop.”

Travelers who use a rental car during their trip to Arizona can now drop off the car and get to the terminals faster with the new stop at the Rental Car Center.

For people who live in the Valley and use the airport, there’s now another place to park your car. The new Sky Train station and parking lot at 24th Street and Buckeye will give people who live in the West Valley, Downtown and Central Phoenix a more convenient place to park their cars. The parking lot at the 24th Street Station has 1,600 parking spaces along with 22 EV charging stations. Travelers can now park their car in the lot and then take a short Sky Train ride to the terminals.

If you have friends or family coming to town this week, the 24th Street Station is another place you can go to pick-up your guests and avoid the congestion around the terminals.

“This entire $745 million project is paid for with rental car customer facility charges and airline passenger facility charges so no local tax dollars were used,” Mayor Gallego said when talking about how the project is funded. She says the trains will run every 3 minutes and be open 24/7.

