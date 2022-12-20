New app makes it easy for Arizona residents to find side gigs during Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have side gigs working for ride-share companies or delivering food. Now, there’s a new app that can help you quickly find a side job during high-profile events in the Valley like Super Bowl LVII.

The app is called Instawork, which works as a shift-finder app, making it easy for people to make some quick cash. Workers search the app and can accept a job in any area, similar to how drivers accept a ride on a ride-sharing app.

“It’s bartending one day, then I’m working in a warehouse the next day, or I’m unloading the truck one day, and then maybe dishwasher one day. It just depends, and they all have different rates and different times in different areas,” said Tamara Frances, who has been with Instawork for over a year.

Instawork launched in 2020 and has gained over three million users. Workers on the app are able to see what their take-home pay will be for each shift. After passing a background check, workers can pick up shifts from any area, including for high-profile events. “I did a Formula One race in Miami. So I’m walking around with Michael Jordan and the Obama’s and Post Malone, and I’m like rubbing elbows with them. I never would have ever been able to do that anywhere else,” said Frances.

With thousands of people coming to the Valley in February for the Super Bowl, side gigs will be a great way to earn some extra cash. Frances will be working at the Super Bowl, a job she found through the app. “We’re probably doing concession stands. We may be doing some ushering or ticket taking things of that nature,” said Frances.

To learn more about Instawork, click here.

