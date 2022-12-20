Christmas Angel
Man arrested nearly 7 months after shooting at Maryvale party left 1 dead, 5 hurt

All of the victims were in their teens.
All of the victims were in their teens.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Maryvale party that left one dead and five others hurt almost seven months ago. Police said on Monday evening 18-year-old Jacob Salinas was booked on multiple felonies, including first-degree murder. Officers didn’t say how or where he was found.

On May 29, Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 a.m. Investigators say the shooting broke out when several uninvited guests showed up at the party and were asked to leave. Shots broke out, and several people were hit. Police say 18-year-old Luis Torres was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Another 18-year-old and four teens were also hospitalized with injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

