Hance Park to host free Super Bowl concerts Feb. 9, 10

Lee Brice and Johnny Eat World are coming to Hance Park during the Big Game weekend and celebrating with a free concert for the Valley.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced Tuesday morning that Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice will be performing in Hance Park at a free Super Bowl Experience for the Valley. Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World will perform on February 9 and Lee Brice will perform on February 10.

“We are thrilled to bring free concerts featuring world-class talent to locals and visitors at the opening of Super Bowl festivities,” said Jay Parry, president & chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. Event seats will be open on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans will be able to enjoy drinks, food, more live entertainment, and games.

Alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World is celebrating 30 years of making music with their iconic single “The Middle” and have built out more of their repertoire over the years to include such hits as “Something Loud,” “Place Your Debts,” and many more. Lee Brice, having landed a number-one hit on the Billboard country music charts with “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” will be performing at the event after winning Single of the Year at the ACMAs in 2021 alongside Carly Pearce.

On Sunday, February 12, a Super Bowl watch party at Hance Park will be held starting at 11 a.m. for the full, free tailgate experience. Check out all the other exciting events coming to the Valley during Big Game weekend here.

The Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park, is a free outdoor festival for all ages, open day to night.

