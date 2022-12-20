Christmas Angel
Glendale firefighter dies after year-long battle with cancer

Glendale Firefighter Mark Fowl died following a year-long battle with brain cancer.
Glendale Firefighter Mark Fowl died following a year-long battle with brain cancer.(Courtesy: Glendale Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale firefighter has passed away following a year-long battle with cancer, the department announced Monday night.

Firefighter Mark Fowl died this week after nearly 21 years with the Glendale Fire Department, most recently serving on E156C shift. He was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

He’s survived by his wife and two children. “His wife and two children were a constant source of strength and love as he battled the unforgiving disease. Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother Mark,” the fire department posted on social media.

Funeral details are pending.

