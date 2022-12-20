Glendale firefighter dies after year-long battle with cancer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale firefighter has passed away following a year-long battle with cancer, the department announced Monday night.

Firefighter Mark Fowl died this week after nearly 21 years with the Glendale Fire Department, most recently serving on E156C shift. He was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

He’s survived by his wife and two children. “His wife and two children were a constant source of strength and love as he battled the unforgiving disease. Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother Mark,” the fire department posted on social media.

Funeral details are pending.

