Fiesta Bowl Operation Santa gives back to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday are tough for the many who have lost a loved one throughout the year.

Fiesta Bowl charities are working with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring gifts to kids who’s parents are deployed in the military. Operation Santa was at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale. 40 children were chosen through the Fighter Country Foundation, a group that focuses on supporting programs and services at Luke Air Force Base.

Each child picked got a $300 gift card to Dick’s, and with the help of a Fiesta Bowl Volunteer, each child was taken on a shopping spree! Since 2006, the Fighter Country Foundation has been the leading support and advocacy group for the Luke Air Force Base community and in the Valley.

