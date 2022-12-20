Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fiesta Bowl Operation Santa gives back to the Valley

40 children got a $300 spending spree at a local Dick's Sporting Goods, thanks to the Fighter Country Foundation.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday are tough for the many who have lost a loved one throughout the year.

Fiesta Bowl charities are working with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring gifts to kids who’s parents are deployed in the military. Operation Santa was at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale. 40 children were chosen through the Fighter Country Foundation, a group that focuses on supporting programs and services at Luke Air Force Base.

Each child picked got a $300 gift card to Dick’s, and with the help of a Fiesta Bowl Volunteer, each child was taken on a shopping spree! Since 2006, the Fighter Country Foundation has been the leading support and advocacy group for the Luke Air Force Base community and in the Valley.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Arizona's Family Surprise Squad first met Brayden and his family earlier this year. Now...
Young cancer survivor to mark milestone at Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Military families receive spending spree from Fiesta Bowl Charities
Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients need more blood...
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
Make sure you get your tickets for Trice's fundraiser + birthday gala!
Valley business woman uses birthday celebration to give back to Pretty Precise Step Team