FBI reports rise in sextortion cases targeting teens and children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI has issued a public safety alert because of the rise in sextortion cases. Sextortion is a serious crime that happens when one individual threatens to send out or post online your private, sensitive material if you don’t provide them sexual images, favors, or money.

The FBI reported that more than 3,000 victims were minors this past year in the country. Sextortion occurs online primarily through either social media or online games. On these platforms, predators convince a teen or in some cases a child to give them an explicit photo or video. After this the criminal then threaten to release those pictures or videos of the victim unless they receive either money or more pictures.

In many 2022 cases, the FBI reported that originally girls were being targeted but now it’s primarily boys. “We are now seeing predators who might still be male, take on the persona of a young woman and then target young boys, so we’ve seen a shift in this financial sextortion from just girls to more boys. Some as young as 10 years in age,” Kevin Smith, an agent with the FBI public affairs office in Phoenix, said.

One of the concerns the FBI is seeing are these victims are having trouble coming forward because they are afraid, shamed, and humiliated. Experts urge that it’s important to look for changes in your child’s behavior, like increased signs of anxiety. While they know conversations involving sextortion might be awkward for you or your child, it’s best to be straight forward with them about this danger they could be faced with online.

“You can say, ‘Hey, kiddo, I saw this thing on the news today. There’s this thing that’s going on… has anything ever happened to you? Has anybody ever tried something like this? Do you know anybody that’s had anything like this happen to them?’” Michael Klinker, a Phoenix social worker, said. “Talk about it openly from there. Talk about what people were doing. Then also make sure you talk about it as a family and why it’s not okay to send those kinds of pictures over the internet.”

If young people find that they’re being exploited, they are victims of a crime and should report it. Contact your local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has outlined steps parents and young people can take if they or their child are a victim of sextortion, including:

Remember, the predator is to blame, not your child or you.

Get help before deciding whether to pay money or otherwise comply with the predator. Cooperating or paying rarely stops the blackmail and continued harassment.

Report the predator’s account via the platform’s safety feature.

Block the predator and do not delete the profile or messages because that can be helpful to law enforcement in identifying and stopping them.

Let NCMEC help get explicit images of you off the internet.

Visit missingkids.org/IsYourExplicitContentOutThere to learn how to notify companies yourself or visit cybertipline.org to report to us for help with the process.

If you’re a young person, ask for help. This can be a very complex problem and may require help from adults or law enforcement.

If you don’t feel that you have adults in your corner, reach out to NCMEC for support at gethelp@ncmec.org or call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

If you’re a parent, take a moment to learn how sextortion works and how to talk to your children about it.

Information, resources, and conversation guides are available at fbi.gov/sextortion

