Father of three shot and killed in Glendale; shooter on the loose

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police need your help catching the person who shot and killed a father of three at a party over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning near 67th Avenue and West Rose Lane in Glendale. Glendale police say witnesses heard around 50 gunshots early Saturday morning, killing 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes.

His family says he was a hard worker and loving father. But they say someone has to know who did this. “There are moments where I feel like it’s not true, and there are moments where it hits me that he will no longer be here with me. And now I will raise my son on my own and tell him that unfortunately someone decided to take his dad’s life away,” Reyes’ girlfriend of four years Angie Sanchez said.

Reyes’ family is spending the week of Christmas booking funeral arrangements. He was a father to three children, all under the age 10. His youngest is only 19 months old. “He always liked to hang out in the backyard and now it hurts me because any time I need to take out the trash to the backyard and I open that sliding door my baby just says ‘Papa, Papa’ and it hurts me because he’s not here anymore,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says Reyes was staying at a friend’s house on Saturday. Around 1 a.m. Glendale police got multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired in the neighborhood of 67th Avenue and West Rose Lane. “Our investigation determined there was a large party outside of the location where the homicide occurred and so there was number of people there,” Officer Winn with Glendale Police said.

When officers arrived, they found Reyes in the backyard of a house, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The family says they were told an altercation between Reyes and someone else occurred, which is when Reyes was shot twice. Now the family is hoping someone will do the right thing.

“He didn’t deserve to have his life taken away that way. I want closure and I want whoever did this or someone who knows something to come forward and help get closure because I don’t want my son to grow up and his other kids to grow up with that in their head, like my dad was killed and there was nobody held responsible for it,” Sanchez said.

Glendale police believe some people know something but have not come forward. So they are asking for any help from the public. If you have any information, you can call the department at 623-930-300 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.