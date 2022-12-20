DPS identifies woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers have identified a woman who died in a hit-and-run earlier this week in the West Valley. Nicole Cortez, 33, of Peoria was found dead early Monday morning and investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, troopers were called to the report of a gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found Cortez’s body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision, but troopers believe Cortez was hit by a 2010-2014 Dodge Challenger. Investigators don’t know the color of the car or license plate number, but say there would be damage to the front grill and hood. Anyone with information is asked to call DPS at (602) 223-2212.

DPS says its Vehicular Crimes Unit was called in to assist in the investigation. The off-ramp was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A body was discovered after troopers responded to a car blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Ave. early Monday morning. (Arizona's Family)

