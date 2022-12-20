Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Crash shuts down major intersection in west Phoenix

An early morning crash shut down 67th Ave. & McDowell Rd. in west Phoenix.
An early morning crash shut down 67th Ave. & McDowell Rd. in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A major intersection in west Phoenix is closed following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road involving an SUV and a pickup truck. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

As of 5:30 a.m., 67th Ave. is closed from McDowell to Interstate 10 and area drivers are asked to find alternate routes. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
AeroGuard has been operating an accelerator program for non-college students, where 1,500...
Phoenix pilot training center takes ASU students under its wing with new partnership
More than 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills currently rely on the city of Scottsdale to haul...
City of Scottsdale will no longer bring water to Rio Verde Foothills community
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year