Boy hospitalized after being hit and trapped by car in Phoenix

Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters responded near 48th Street and Broadway Road after a child got hit by a car and was trapped underneath. Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him. Rescue crews arrived, pulled the boy from under the car, and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix fire department says no other injuries were reported. Information about the driver is unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

