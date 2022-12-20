Christmas Angel
Billionaire mortgage lender finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury for $4 billion, report says

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left, and Mat Ishbia laugh as they are introduced with Michigan State's 2000 national championship team during halftime of the Michigan State-Florida NCAA college basketball game, in East Lansing, Mich. A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by Ishaba, will pay $500 a month to all basketball and football players at the university. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns organization will soon have a new owner, sources told ESPN Tuesday morning.

Mat Ishbia, a Michigan billionaire president of United Shore Financial Services, is reportedly finalizing a deal to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, said to be around $4 billion, is expected to be completed in the near future. This news comes on the heels of Robert Sarver’s announcement in September that he was starting the process of selling of both teams.

Ishbia attended Michigan State University from 1998 until 2002 and played as a point guard for Michigan State’s basketball team. He won 3 Big Ten championships, made 4 NCAA Final Four appearances and won the 2000 NCAA national championship in 2000. He also worked for a year with the team after graduating as a student assistant coach.

Sarver was suspended earlier this year over a workplace misconduct that included racist speech during his time of ownership. In September, Forbes estimated the value of the Suns to be around $1.8 billion, and any future owners of the team will need to be checked and validated by the NBA. Wojnarowski also tweeted that Ishbia has been pursuing several NBA and NFL teams over the past several years.

