Arizona gas prices drop just in time for holiday road trippers

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Gas prices have dropped in Arizona, just in time for road trippers traveling for the holiday season.

Nationally, the average has fallen nearly $2 per gallon after climbing to almost $5 during the summer months. Right now, 26 states have an average gas price below $3, with $2.44 being the average price of the bottom 10% of all gas stations in the nation, GasBuddy reports.

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to this earlier this year -- a well needed break from the sky high prices we faced just six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable.”

Markets are mixed on whether an economic downturn will reduce demand for gas over the coming months, or whether the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China could strain global supplies with increased demand. In Arizona by the numbers, the average current price of gas is $3.59, a $0.16 drop since last week. Overall this year, the most expensive gas price in Arizona was found on June 17 coming in at a hot $5.39 and diesel at $4.84.

Metros with most expensive gas in Arizona are as follows:

Lake Havasu-Kingman: $3.81 Scottsdale: $3.81 Flagstaff: $3.81 Peoria: $3.77 Prescott: $3.73 Phoenix-Mesa: $3.64 Valley: $3.64 West Valley: $3.63 Phoenix Proper: $3.58 Glendale: $3.55 Yuma: $3.52 Sierra Vista-Douglas: $3.45 Tucson: $3.16 Pima County: $3.16

Across the states, Hawaii still has the most expensive gas at $5.12 a gallon with the lowest gas price in Texas at a cool $2.65!

If you’re planning to hit the roads, consider making your vehicle as fuel efficient as possible. In cooler temperatures, engine and transmission friction can increase because of cold engine oil and other fluids. Heated seats, window defrosters, and heater fans also use extra power that is diverted from your mileage. Because of the weather, battery life tends to fizzle in some cars who’ve not had a battery replaced or charged properly. That can affect nearly every part of your vehicle and even EVs and hybrid models.

To get the most out of your mileage while maximizing your safety this season, the Department of Energy recommends parking in a warmer place, under cover if possible. Check your tire pressure and use the recommended oil for winter driving. In the coldest months, look for “0W” winter rating oil, Firestone suggests. Take off your roof, bike, or camping racks if they’re not needed. If you drive an EV or plug-in hybrid, preheat your car while plugged into your charger and use the seat warmers instead of your internal heater.

The Federal Highway Administration calculates that each year, around 900 people are killed and 76,000 others are injured due to winter weather-related car accidents. Some of those crashes could have been avoided with proper caution, preparation and vehicle care.

The article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.