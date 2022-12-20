5 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Chandler on Tuesday afternoon. A Chevy driver was trying to turn near Dobson Road and Shawnee Drive, just north of Warner Road, when an Audi crashed into it.

Five people were taken to the hospital, and two have life-threatening injuries. Police say the Audi driver may have been speeding before the collision.

Dobson Road southbound at Mesquite Street and northbound at Palomino Drive will be shut down. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.

#trafficupdate Dobson is shut down South bound at Mesquite and North bound at Palomino for several hours. https://t.co/HIypnaiCUE — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 20, 2022

