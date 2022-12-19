Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix

Abel Uribe (right) is accused of kidnapping and killing David Navidad-Parra (left).
Abel Uribe (right) is accused of kidnapping and killing David Navidad-Parra (left).(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.

Police said Navidad-Parra was reported missing on Friday night after he met 29-year-old Abel Uribe for a private car sale. Investigators said Navidad-Parra was giving Uribe a test drive for the vehicle. Navidad-Parra was found dead near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road. Meanwhile, the car was found burnt to a crisp more than ten miles away near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane.

TRENDING: Suspected DUI driver identified after crash leaves Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son, granddaughter dead

“I remember seeing yellow tape everywhere and the body and you know, it was a sad thing to see,” said Martinez, who also sells cars. “You never know what could happen every time you sell a vehicle. Now, I’m more cautious.”

Now, there is a growing memorial where David’s body was found. “Super sad, honestly really sad and I can’t imagine the pain the whole family is going through,” said Navarro.

TRENDING: Judge takes motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by Kari Lake under advisement

Investigators say that Uribe robbed Navidad-Parra. Court paperwork does not have a confession from Uribe, but he was arrested at Westgate Entertainmet District after he tried to use Navidad-Parra’s credit card. Uribe reportedly told investigators that he lit the car on fire by breaking open a gas line and using a cigarette to ignite the flames.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Severe turbulence hit a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu shortly before...
Aviation Accident expert says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Hawaii
Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients need more blood...
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
Sheriff Lamb's son, Cooper, and 1-year-old granddaughter died at the scene.
Suspected DUI driver identified after crash leaves Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son, granddaughter dead
Two Arizona men and one Nevada man have been prosecuted after traveling across state lines to...
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery