Valley business woman uses birthday celebration to give back to Pretty Precise Step Team

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is using her birthday to give back to the community!

Adrian Trice, owner of Financial Enterprises in Tempe, is using her birthday to give back to the Pretty Precise Step Team. The group started during the pandemic to give minority, at-risk youth a play to express themselves through the dance style of step! Trice said she wished she’d had an outlet like that as a child and wanted to give back to a cause that has both short and long-term impact in the Valley.

She hosted a birthday fundraising gala, and Pretty Precise performed in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade this year! They’ve performed as a team in various events across the Valley as well as competitions. The gala will take place on Friday, Jan. 6, at Legacy Ballroom in Phoenix. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends around midnight! Make sure you snag your ticket here.

