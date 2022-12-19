Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts

Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients need more blood transfusions in January than at any other time of the year.

“The winter holiday season reduces the number of people giving blood, but heavy traffic on the roads and highways increases the potential for accidents and the need for blood,” said Sid Lewis, the vice president for Vitalant’s Southwest Division.

To replenish their supply, Vitalant is hosting the Saving Arizona Blood Drive on Sunday, Jan. 8t, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., at Tempe Center for the Arts.

While all blood types are needed, the biggest demand is for blood type O. People with type O blood are considered universal donors. O- blood can be given to anyone in an extreme emergency. O+, the most common blood type, is compatible with more than 80% of patients.

Donors will receive a pizza voucher from Streets of New York and one-day entry to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Walk-in donations are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Sign up at vitalant.org/SaveAZ.

