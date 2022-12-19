Christmas Angel
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

Two Arizona men and one Nevada man have been prosecuted after traveling across state lines to deliver fentanyl and meth in Idaho.(WHSV)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area.

According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.

“These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. Earlier on Dec. 9, Cortez Williams, 46, from Reno, Nevada, was found with six pounds of meth to sell to a person in Magic Valley. The drugs were found between the truck liner and the fender of his car. Williams has five prior convictions for drug trafficking.

Fabian Panuco Clark, 44, from Yuma County, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after fleeing Arizona to avoid arrest. He was found with 900 pills of fentanyl, 200 grams of meth, and a loaded handgun. After he was booked, Clark tried to bring drugs into Idaho by arranging for someone to drive to Nevada to get more meth. Officials stopped the shipment before they were delivered.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

