Suspected DUI driver identified after crash leaves Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son, granddaughter dead

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say a suspected DUI driver has been identified on Monday afternoon after a crash left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, Cooper, and his 1-year-old granddaughter dead last week. The driver, 21-year-old Brian Torres, was arrested at the crash scene on Friday and processed for DUI.

Investigators say around 3:45 p.m., Cooper’s fiancée, Caroline, was driving near Elliot Road and Cole Drive, just west of Recker Road. She was trying to turn left when Torres hit her car, police said. Cooper and the 1-year-old baby girl died at the scene. Caroline was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Torres wasn’t hurt during the crash.

Investigators say a lab analysis of Torres’ BAC is still pending. Once the lab results are released, charges will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

