Prescott Frontier Days 2023 dates announced, tickets on sale

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The World’s Oldest Rodeo has announced tickets are on sale for its annual Prescott Frontier Days, to be held June 28, 2023, until July 4!

This year will be the 136th year of the event, and it boasts a nearly week-long lineup of events. The first Prescott rodeo was held on July 4, 1888, to show off the skills and talents of bullfighters. Tickets are likely to sell out, so click here to get yours! Every day, gates will open two hours prior to each performance, and Mutton Bustin’ will get started at 6 p.m. before the full show.

General manager of Prescott Frontier Days Jim Dewey Brown said that this year’s parade theme is “Dances with Bulls” and will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. Honorary bullfighter Quirt Hunt will be this year’s, Grand Marshal. “It’s been an honor serving the World’s Oldest Rodeo for two decades. I’ve made great memories with a top-notch organization that I call my rodeo family,” Hunt said.

Cody Sosebee will be this year’s Barrelman with other celebrity entertainment as John S. Payne, notorious One Arm Bandit, and the Broken Spoke Clydesdales. There will be a royal pageant held May 20-21 prior to the rodeo event, with the sweetheart category for ages 6 to 12, the junior court from 13-16, and the queen court from 17-23. Categories will include horsemanship/horsemanship interview, speech, directors and judges interview, written test with impromptu questions and media interview, modeling, and photogenic appearance.

Frontier Days is also seeking volunteers for a variety of roles for the event. Click here for the full list and how to apply.

