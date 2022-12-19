Christmas Angel
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses

Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses.

Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.

“We need one-to-one nurses; we need them to watch over our babies and make sure they get what they need,” she said. “Please hold them, give them a bath, do different non-therapeutic techniques.” Sundem said it’s a beautiful thing to watch families heal. “It’s hard to staff because when you’re begging every day for people to work, and our nurses are tired,” she said. “[The nurses] are very dedicated, but we just don’t have enough hands.”

Sundem said Hushabye was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that these staffing shortages are new. “We’re seeing, ‘oh my gosh, we really need them here!’” she said. “We’re looking for two nightshift nurses full-time or part-time nurses in four roles. We’re also looking for a part-time shift night shift.”

The nursery is also seeking volunteers to come in and snuggle babies for awhile during the day. “You’re really caring for the entire family system. Meeting families where they’re out, helping out, and being kind,” she said. “Volunteers, I’ll take them 24/7... sometimes up to eight volunteers.”

Tap/click here if you’re interested in a position with Hushabye Nursery. Follow this link for volunteer opportunities. If you’d like to give a donation, Hushabye is accepting donations and are being matched up to $1M by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation through April 15, 2023!

