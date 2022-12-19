Phoenix Magazine talks the future of Tempe’s waterfront

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Craig Outhler, editor of Phoenix Magazine, said there’s been a lot of changes in Tempe but that Valley residents have even more to look forward to down the road.

“Just east of here on the south part of the lake, there’s something called South Pier that we’ve conceived to be Arizona’s answer to a Santa Monica-style pier,” he said. “It’ll be a mixed-use, work and play type thing.”

Outhler said another project soon to come to the area is Hayden Mills Project, a retail-friendly space with hotels, restaurants, and event spaces. etc. “The Valley has always been a development-oriented place,” he said. “I think maybe the Town Lake itself is one of the Valley’s great assets. It’s provided a new look for the Valley, and economically, it’s been a huge stimulus.”

Mayor of Tempe Corey Woods said that when he thinks back to what the lake was originally supposed to look like as opposed to where the city stands now, he’s very proud. “I couldn’t be anymore excited,” he said. “They’re adding 560 spaces for cars...so people can enjoy the restaurants and retail at 250 Rio but also additional parking for events we have like the Innings Music Festival, the Fantasy of Lights boat parade, along with many other events we have down here.”

