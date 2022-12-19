Mesa fireworks on sale starting now through Jan. 3

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Legal fireworks are available for sale in Mesa starting now until Jan. 3, 2023, officials say.

Fireworks can be used in the city limits from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., according to updates for the Mesa City Council and other statewide changes by the State of Arizona.

With those updates have also come new penalties, including a minimum $500 fee. Those penalties can include use of permissible fireworks outside of the state days and times, using permissible fireworks on City property, and failure to display required permissible consumer fireworks signage at vendor booths.

Other updates include changes to Class 1 misdemeanor penalties of fines no less than $1,000 and no more than $2,500 for the following: use, possession, or sale of illegal fireworks; fireworks sold to anyone under 16 that conflict with state law or on prohibited days; using fireworks during stage one or higher fire restriction near protected areas; not getting a permit or safety requirements for supervised public display of fireworks; and habitual offenders within 36 months of a citation.

