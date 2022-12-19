Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

During the investigation, police learned that multiple suspects forced their way into the home before shooting the man. The motive is unclear and the suspects were gone before officers arrived.

Detectives remain on scene investigating. Check back for updates.

