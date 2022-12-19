Christmas Angel
Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near 88th Ave. and Indian School Rd.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

During the investigation, police learned that multiple suspects forced their way into the home before shooting the man. The motive is unclear and the suspects were gone before officers arrived.

Detectives remain on scene investigating. Check back for updates.

