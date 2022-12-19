Christmas Angel
Hearing to address motion to dismiss, ballot inspection in Hamadeh election lawsuit

Hamadeh's first lawsuit was dismissed due to it being filed too early.
Hamadeh's first lawsuit was dismissed due to it being filed too early.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Monday afternoon, a judge will hear oral arguments regarding a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by GOP candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamadeh. There will also be discussion on a motion to inspect ballots during the hearing in Mohave County.

The lawsuit, filed by Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee on Dec. 9, names current Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, his challenger Kris Mayes and state election officials. It highlights errors including issues with tabulation machines at some Maricopa County polling locations on Election Day, alleging the effect of the mistakes is crucial to the outcome of the attorney general race. Its goal is to also make sure that all legal votes are counted and illegal votes are not.

While the election results show Mayes led Hamadeh by over 500 votes, the race has gone to an automatic recount since it’s within the 0.5% margin. Hamadeh filed a similar lawsuit last month but it was dismissed on Nov. 29 as Cochise County’s delayed certifying election results. The Superior Court of Arizona said all election results statewide must be certified before lawsuits can be filed.

On Monday morning, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge also heard arguments for and against a motion to dismiss in an election-related lawsuit filed by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The judge took the arguments under advisement and a ruling has not yet been issued.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

