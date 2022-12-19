Dry, warmer conditions expected this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The low-pressure system that brought an increase in clouds to the state throughout the day today is pushing eastward, and now we are looking ahead to strong high pressure that will build into the region this week. High temperatures Sunday once again struggled to make it out of the 50s. It will be another very cool night with Valley temps dipping into the 30s and temperatures dropping into the teens in areas like Flagstaff, Winslow, and the Grand Canyon.

The high-pressure setting in this week will lead to a gradual warm-up and also dry conditions. The normal temperature for this time of the year is 65 degrees, and temperatures will jump above average by Christmas! Precipitation chances for the next few days remain at zero. Christmas Eve, we are looking at 66 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Christmas Day temperatures will be around 67 degrees in the Valley and mostly sunny skies. A perfect forecast!

