Cool weather might be letting go, upper 60s on the way through Christmas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure building off the coast of California will slowly push the jet stream out of Arizona and to the east.

The jet stream has been pumping in the unseasonably cold air so with it moving away, we’ll coming under a more zonal flow which will allow temps to moderate. As we had toward the holiday week, that ridge will actually let us warm up pretty nicely. In fact, it’s very possible we’ll see high temperatures right around 70 degrees in some desert locations at Christmas Day.

The stable weather this time of year comes the inversion layer and “brown cloud” issues. As a result, we’re under a “No Burn Day” for metro Phoenix so we’re all being asked to refrain from using our wood fireplaces and having bonfires in the city. It’s possible we could get no burn days the rest of this week through the holiday weekend. The particulate pollution issues seem to come hand-in-hand with winter-time holiday periods.

As far as temps are concerned, look for highs in the mid-60s through the end of this week, upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the weekend. There are some long range signs of a weather pattern change the week after Christmas, but that pattern has not come into much specific relief.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.