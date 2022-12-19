A cool start Monday with temperatures to rise into the mid-60s during the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’ll be another chilly start in the Phoenix metro with temps in the 30s and 40s as you step out the door. Plan on a sunny and dry Monday to start the work week with highs climbing to around 62 degrees around the Valley later this afternoon.

A few clouds will move in for Tuesday, but sunshine and seasonal temperatures will be the normal for the holiday week. We will be dry for the rest of the week and the weekend in Arizona.

High pressure will start to build into the region by the end of the week, which will slowly bring our highs temps to the upper 60s in Phoenix. The normal high for this time of the year is 65 degrees.

While we’re not expecting weather this week in Arizona, a major winter storm is heading to the Midwest. Blizzard conditions are possible in the Chicago area by Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as it may impact your travel plans.

As for Christmas day, Phoenix will be in the upper 60s, Flagstaff will be in the 40s, while Payson and Prescott will be in the 50s with dry conditions.

Stay cool and have a great week!

