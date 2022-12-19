Christmas Angel
Chandler man sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding investors

The FBI and Arizona Corporation Commission worked together to arrest McHatton.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding investors by U.S. District Judge Marquez after being found guilty on ten counts of Securities Fraud.

Between 2012-2014, Jeffrey McHatton, 68, along with Mesa resident Robert Sproat, 60, and Gilbert resident Robert Moss, 56, were involved in using a religious charity organization as a front to entice victims to invest around $1.2 million. The three promoted investments in low alpha lead from Central America, gold from the Philippines, and diamonds from Africa.

The three men used the funds for personal use, and the victims, primarily elderly individuals, saw nothing other than minimal “interest” payments as returns for their investment. Sproat and Moss were previously sentenced to 30 months in prison. The FBI and Arizona Corporation Commission conducted the investigation into the case.

