The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to headline Super Bowl weekend event in Scottsdale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly are headlining Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan, coming to Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11.

SI The Party is expected to be one of the biggest weekend events during Super Bowl weekend and will also feature other celebrity group performances, with VIP tables available. Register now for exclusive access to ticket sales here.

This year will feature a custom-built, festival-sized mega structure in front of the resort and will sport more than 100,000 square feet with an immersive mainstage inside. Various celebrity guests are expected to attend. Historically, past attendees have included Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart, Jeff Bezos, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Diplo and many others. GRAMMY nominated artist Machine Gun Kelly has already had two no. 1 albums, including this year’s release “Mainstream Sellout.” The Chainsmokers have won multiple awards including a GRAMMY and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Captain Morgan will be announcing the event’s official cocktail, custom experiences, and various Diageo spirits. Guests will be able to also enjoy the brand’s new Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Rum. The various 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees will be getting a VIP treatment from an onstage toast with Victor Cruz to custom lounge access.

“It’s only right that we’re celebrating some of the world’s biggest football fans at undoubtedly the hottest party during football’s biggest weekend,” said Sam Salameh, Vice President of Captain Morgan. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sports Illustrated to help produce The Party, giving this year’s nominees a celebration they’ll never forget and guests a night of delicious cocktails and epic performances.”

Talking Stick Resort guests will have access to all of the AAA four diamond resort, including its 496 rooms and award-winning dining experience Orange Sky. CELIUS energy drink will also host a custom round bar and modern lounge alongside official beer & hard seltzer partner of SI the Party Anheuser-Busch. Other featured vendors will include NYLON, Electrolit, and more.

