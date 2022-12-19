Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was discovered near a car in the West Valley early Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to a car that was blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found a body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.

DPS says its Vehicular Crimes Unit is en route and that off-ramp will remain closed during the investigation. Check back for updates.

A body was discovered after troopers responded to a car blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Ave. early Monday morning. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.