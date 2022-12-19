Christmas Angel
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

Troopers are investigating after a body was found near a car on a Loop 101 off-ramp early Monday.
Troopers are investigating after a body was found near a car on a Loop 101 off-ramp early Monday.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) DPS troopers are investigating after a body was discovered near a car in the West Valley early Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to a car that was blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found a body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.

DPS says its Vehicular Crimes Unit is en route and that off-ramp will remain closed during the investigation. Check back for updates.

