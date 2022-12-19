Aviation Accident expert says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Hawaii

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over thirty people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii experienced severe turbulence before landing. Arizona’s Family spoke to an attorney who says the passengers on board could have a possible argument for a lawsuit.

“There was a girl rows behind me who had a really big gash on her head, and you can see there was blood everywhere, like, dripping down from her head,” said Jacie Hayata Ano, a Grand Canyon University student on the flight.

It was a terrifying moment for passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, “literally like a roller coaster,” Hayata-Ano said. Severe turbulence shortly before the plane landed injured over 30 people on board; 20 had to be hospitalized.

“The question right now is going to be, what did the pilots at Hawaiian air know?” Charles Haskins, an aviation accident attorney, says he believes this turbulence did not come out of anywhere, and injuries could have been prevented.

But Hawaiian Airlines COO Jon Snook disagrees, “there was no warning that this particular patch of air in that altitude was in any way dangerous; it caught everyone by surprise, which is often the case,” Snook said.

“The way the aviation industry always defends cases like this is, they make turbulence akin to a pothole in the sky. So, if you’re driving your car, you can’t always see a pothole. I think that that’s a bad analogy because there are so many resources available to pilots.”

Haskins says pilots have three main ways to see turbulence and avoid it. “So, a pilot can not only get reports from the national weather service, from the ground control, but they also have a radar,” Haskins said. And turbulence this severe, he says, is usually very visible. “The severity of the turbulence that you see in this case where people were literally thrown into ceilings, it should not happen,” he said.

While Snook says that the fasten seatbelt sign was on, Haskins says that’s not enough in this case. “Did the pilot come on and tell them what they were about to encounter? In today’s day and age, people wear air pods…People are asleep,” Haskins said.

Haskins also mentioned that in the case of unexpected turbulence, pilots could slow down, reducing the plane’s volatility. However, he says it’ll be crucial to see what precautions the pilot took. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation on this incident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.