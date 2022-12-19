Arizona Cardinals lose to Denver Broncos, 15-24

DENVER, CO (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a battle of field goals and the back-ups at the Mile High Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals played the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Cardinals were playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the New England Patriots Monday night. Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson, was also sitting out this game despite clearing concussion protocol earlier this week.

The Broncos scored a field goal taking a lead early in the first quarter at 0-3, and the pressure was on for Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy as he tried to get the red birds ahead. However, McCoy’s pass was intercepted by Bronco’s safety Justin Simmons at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals made it back on top in the second quarter with two field goals to bring the score to 6-3. The red bird’s defense remained strong, with JJ Watt having two sacks in the first half.

Cardinals QB McCoy suffered a concussion at the start of the second half and was out for the rest of the game. All eyes were now on third-string QB Trace McSorley. The red birds scored a field goal bringing the score to 9-3. However, the Broncos quickly scored the first touchdown of the game, taking the lead, 9-10. They went on to score two more touchdowns in the second half, surpassing the Cardinals 9-24. The Cardinals made a comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring their first touchdown of the game, narrowing the score to 15-24. However, the Cardinals weren’t able to fly ahead of the Broncos, taking another loss this season.

Can the red birds make a comeback next week? The team will face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Christmas Day at 6:20 p.m. at State Farm Stadium.

