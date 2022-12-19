Christmas Angel
3 people shot during fight in Mesa neighborhood

Police say three people were shot during a fight in a Mesa neighborhood Sunday evening.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say three people were shot during a fight in a Mesa neighborhood Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Mesa police responded to a trouble call in a neighborhood near Broadway and Horne roads. Officers arrived and helped calm down a group of people in an argument that was happening in the street. The situation settled down and the police left the area. A few hours later, around 7 p.m., Mesa police received another call about a large fight in the exact location officers previously responded to.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds. Police say a third victim also showed up with a gunshot wound. Mesa police said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, and the other two are non-life-threatening. Police say that while officers were at the scene interviewing witnesses, they got a call from someone near Stapley Drive and Main Street who said they might have been involved in the shooting. That person is being interviewed as part of the investigation to determine what led to the shooting. The victim’s identities or information on suspects are unavailable at this time.

