Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead after being shot inside car in south Phoenix, man hospitalized

Phoenix police responded to a trouble call in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.
Phoenix police responded to a trouble call in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.(ONSCENE.TV)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital with severe injuries after an incident inside a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road, where officers found an injured man and woman inside a car. Police say the woman, believed to be in her late 20s, suffered from gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The man had multiple injuries, but police say his injuries were not from a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.

TRENDING: Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident. Police say there is no indication of an outstanding suspect and have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
Stacker counts down the biggest retail spots in every state!
Biggest city for holiday shopping in every state
A man is dead after an alleged shooting during a private vehicle sale in west Phoenix on Friday.
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix