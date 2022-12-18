Warming trend expected for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday and the first day of Hanukkah!

The morning will be on the cool side though not as cold as yesterday. Temperature across the Valley will hang around the mid to upper 40s before sunrise. There is also a slight change for a light sprinkle for the Valley. There is also the chance for light snow in the northern and eastern part of the state including Payson and Show Low.

This afternoon the clouds will clear leaving most of the state, and the Valley will be sunny. Highs in Phoenix will reach the low 60s. There is a warming trend across the state this week. Highs Monday will be in the low 60s as we get to Friday we will be in the upper 60s. Plan to it to be dry and sunny.

