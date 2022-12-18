Take a peek inside one of the most eco-friendly hotels in the world in Copenhagen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A major emerging trend in travel is sustainability as tourists search for more eco-friendly options.

A Copenhagen-based hotel chain, called Guldsmeden, has a series of hotels around the world which put a major focus on reducing their carbon footprints. One of their newer hotels, Manon Les Suites in Copenhagen, became “Insta-famous” for its stunning Bali-inspired design. Most notably, the pool is a tropical oasis, with a glass ceiling and vine-lined walls.

Copenhagen is known for being one of the most progressive cities in the world when it comes to sustainability and environmental programs, and Manon lives up to that reputation. To begin with, the hotel purchases all renewable energy for its power. In general, hotels create a lot of waste as the sheets and towels wear out quickly with constant washing.

Manon’s owners worked with textile companies to create linens mixed with recycled polyester. They’re more durable and last much longer. When they do tear, the staff sews the sheets into pillow cases and donates them to charity. Other organic materials like rubberized coconut, and wool from camels, yaks, and sheep are also sewn into the linens.

While Manon is a 5-Star hotel, the staff sources much of the furniture and decor from second-hand stores around Denmark. It creates an eclectic, bohemian-style look and helps cut down on needless waste. Another unique step the staff takes to cut down on waste involves fixing broken furniture. If buttons pop off pillows or a leg breaks off a table or chair, they don’t throw the furniture out. Instead, they have a team of technicians in the building who repair things, rather than toss them to the curb.

You won’t find many plastics in the rooms. The toiletries, from razors to tooth brushes are all made of bamboo. Plus, rather than single-use mini-shampoo bottles, they have larger refillable bottles in the showers. The kitchen is also home to a unique set of eco-friendly policies, which aim to cut down on waste.

The food is 99% organic, and mostly locally-sourced, so they avoid flying anything in. The chefs change the menu with the seasons to use as many locally-made products as possible. The portions at the breakfast buffet are small, because the chefs cook only what guests will eat. Any untouched, leftover ingredients from breakfast are used later in the day for meals at dinner. The minimal food waste created in the kitchen is sent off to be turned into bio-fuel.

I have a separate post which gives an in-depth look at all of Manon Les Suites’ environmentally-friendly features, and many more photos of the unique property. On a side note, if your travels take you to Scandinavia, I have a full post on sites to see in Copenhagen, plus a walking tour itinerary for the beautiful city of Stockholm!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.