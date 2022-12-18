Christmas Angel
Potential kidnapping launches chase from Tolleson area to south Phoenix, suspect on the loose

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A possible kidnapping that launched a police chase that began near Tolleson on Saturday night and ended in south Phoenix has left Phoenix police searching for a suspect.

Phoenix police responded to a call about a potential kidnapping of a woman and her children that happened just off 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Saturday. Officers were able to track down the vehicle used for the reported kidnapping on the ground and in the air. When officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped off. The helicopter tracked them to a neighborhood near the Salt River near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road where the car stopped. When officers tried to approach the car, they heard a single gunshot come from inside the car, and then it sped away. Multiple people got out of the car and started running through the neighborhood, and officers weren’t able to track them down.

Phoenix police say they believe the suspects ran into a home in the area, and officers secured the area to try to find the individuals involved. Using a search warrant, officers with the Special Assignments Unit went inside a house they believed the suspect may be inside. Officers only found children inside, and they say they believe that the woman may have cooperated with the suspect to escape the police.

No one was injured, no suspect has been identified, and there is no more information available.

