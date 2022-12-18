Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon.

Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that they believe they saw the suspect involved in the shooting take the victim’s car. Police have not been able to find or identify the suspect so far. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.