Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

A man is in the hospital after being shot during an alleged carjacking in east Mesa on Sunday...
A man is in the hospital after being shot during an alleged carjacking in east Mesa on Sunday afternoon.(KWTX #1)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon.

Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TRENDING: Potential kidnapping launches chase from Tolleson area to south Phoenix, suspect on the loose

Witnesses told officers that they believe they saw the suspect involved in the shooting take the victim’s car. Police have not been able to find or identify the suspect so far. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Russia, Vorkuta 23.02.2021 Sovetskiy is an abandoned microdistrict of Vorkuta, earlier - an...
The world’s most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
A potential kidnapping call led to a police chase that started in the Tolleson area and ended...
Potential kidnapping launches chase from Tolleson area to south Phoenix, suspect on the loose
This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young,...
James Webb Space Telescope reveals previously unseen newborn stars: study
High inflation forces Scottsdale toy store to close its doors