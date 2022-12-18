Christmas Angel
Man hospitalized after being shot near west Phoenix canal

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call by an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and...
Phoenix police responded to a shooting call by an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a canal near an apartment complex in west Phoenix Saturday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call by an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the canal bank with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect left the area before police were called. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

