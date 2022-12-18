Man arrested, another dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested and another man is dead after an alleged shooting during a private vehicle sale in west Phoenix.

Abel Uribe, 29, was arrested on Saturday night and has been booked on various charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping, police say. On Friday night around 9:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue.

Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They then got another call reporting a man went missing while offering a vehicle test drive during a private sale to a man. It was soon confirmed that the man missing was Navidad-Parra.

Early Saturday morning, investigators learned from Glendale Police officers about a vehicle on fire near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane early Saturday morning. That vehicle was the same one involved in the test drive and reported shooting. The investigation is still underway.

Map showing where David Navidad-Parra, 27, was found near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road, and where the vehicle fire was on 91st Avenue and Rose Lane. (Arizona's Family)

