Cold mornings continue for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re tracking a calm, quiet weather weekend across the state. The Freeze Warning that was in effect this morning has expired, with the coolest temperatures being across the outskirts of the Phoenix area, mainly in Queen Creek and across portions of the north and west Valleys. Some temperatures even fell below freezing. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65 degrees, and we are struggling to make it there this afternoon.

Right now, there is a closed low off the coast of California which will slowly drift eastward within the next 24 hours. By Sunday morning, we could see virga across the area, but not likely the precipitation will reach the surface. We are going to keep a slight chance in the forecast for sprinkles Sunday morning. Any measurable precipitation will be best across eastern Arizona in Gila County, with about a 20% chance for rain and light snow. By next week temperatures will gradually warm a few degrees to the mid-60s. We’re tracking dry conditions throughout next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.