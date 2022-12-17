PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade, presented by Lerner and Rowe, will air live this Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m. on 3TV, azfamily.com and the AZFamily news app.

This year marks the 50th edition of the Fiesta Bowl Parade, and in tribute to the incredible legacy built by the people of Arizona, the theme for the parade is “Legends Made Here.” Phoenix Suns’ legendary broadcaster Al McCoy will be the Grand Marshal.

The parade is recognized statewide as the highest-attended single-day event, with roughly 100,000 people watching the 2-mile march through central Phoenix.

More than 85 entries and a combination of more than 3,000 men, women, children and animals participate annually in the parade – which features various brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, antique cars, horses, charitable groups, local celebrities, marching bands and more.

The parade starts at Central and Montebello avenues and heads south on Central Avenue. It then turns east on Camelback and then south on Seventh Street to Minnezona Avenue, where it ends.

Admission is free to the public.

