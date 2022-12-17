VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade held Saturday morning in central Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade, presented by Lerner and Rowe, aired live Saturday morning on 3TV, azfamily.com and the AZFamily news app.

This year marks the 50th edition of the Fiesta Bowl Parade, and in tribute to the incredible legacy built by the people of Arizona, the theme for the parade is “Legends Made Here.” Phoenix Suns’ legendary broadcaster Al McCoy acted as this year’s Grand Marshal.

The parade has been recognized statewide as the highest-attended single-day event, with roughly 100,000 people watching the 2-mile march through central Phoenix. There were more than 85 entries and a combination of more than 3,000 men, women, children and animals who participate annually in the parade – featuring various brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, antique cars, horses, charitable groups, local celebrities, marching bands and more.

The parade started at Central and Montebello avenues and headed south on Central Avenue. It then turned east on Camelback and then south on Seventh Street to Minnezona Avenue, where it concluded.

See the photo gallery below for a collection of our favorite moments from the parade!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

