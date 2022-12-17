Teen and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The teen and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt. Police said he was going the speed limit, but he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police said Elliot Road is closed between Kenneth Lane and Recker Road while detectives investigate. Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

