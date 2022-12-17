Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.

Most people who worked in the shopping center knew the suspect, 65-year-old Lynell Brosier. Some said he was homeless and hung out in the area; others had bad feelings about him. But De la Rosa had too big of a heart to tell him to go away. So now they’re hoping justice can bring his family some closure.

“For the last six to eight months, he’d just been hanging around on that street intermittently. And he seemed to take favor to Fabian’s business just to hang out all day,” said Matt Bassett, a manager at TLC Treatment Center near Lamb’s Boot Repair.

As soon as De la Rosa was found shot to death inside his store, a store owner says several neighbors had a strong suspicion they knew the killer. “The sad part is I had warned Fabian a couple times, ‘hey, maybe you shouldn’t let that guy hang out there because he could be trouble,’” Bassett said.

Police arrested Brosier late last week, accused of De la Rosa’s murder. According to Bassett, Brosier was a homeless man who De la Rosa treated well. “He was hanging around and some of us wouldn’t allow it. But Fabian would. He would let him hang out, and Fabian would just work,” he said.

But after a while, he says their friendly relationship soured. “He was a nuisance. Unwelcome. And rude,” Bassett said. He says Brosier eventually became hostile and unpredictable. “I work in the field of mental health and substance abuse, and I can have a feel for people,” he said.

Here’s when things reportedly escalated. De la Rosa kept a gun in his shop, and Bassett said it was gone after De la Rosa let Brosier use the restroom. “He reported his gun stolen the week after Thanksgiving. And he thought it was Lynell. I came down the steps one day, and there was an officer, and I said, ‘are you finally going to run Lynell off?’” Bassett said.

Three days later, De la Rosa was murdered. His phone and gun were stolen. Based on Bassett’s tips to police and phone tracing data, officers located Brosier at Central Arizona Shelter Services. He reportedly had De la Rosa’s phone and gun. “Unfortunately, Fabian was that nice of a guy. He couldn’t just tell him to go away,” he said.

Brosier is charged with four felonies, including first-degree murder.

