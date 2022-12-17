Christmas Angel
Sinema files statement of candidacy to continue raising money for possible campaign

The statement of candidacy allows Sinema to keep raising money for a potential campaign.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t said if she will run for re-election in 2024, she filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. It doesn’t mean that she will officially run for a second term, but it allows her to keep raising money for a potential campaign. Sinema will need a lot of money in 2024 to win as an independent third-party candidate.

After announcing that she was leaving the Democratic Party last week, Sinema wouldn’t confirm if she was running for re-election. But, if she does get in the race, her first hurdle will be collecting enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. Experts say this is harder and more expensive for independents than candidates that belong to a political party. Sinema will need an estimated 45,000 signatures, much more than the 8,000 signatures typically required for Democrats to qualify.

Political consultant Barrett Marson says it takes more effort to qualify as an independent, but there are also benefits. “Senator Sinema will have 10 million maybe 20 million or even more to run a campaign this cycle. So the extra couple hundrend thousand dollars she’ll have to spend to gain ballot access is really just a drop in the bucket and she won’t have to fight a primary race where millions of dollars will have been spent,” he explained.

The money Sinema saves avoiding a tough primary will be essential if she runs in a three-way general election. If there are three candidates, Arizona doesn’t have a runoff election like Georgia. A spokeswoman for Sinema said she had no comment on the recent filing.

