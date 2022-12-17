Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant grandson killed in Gilbert car crash

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 22-year-old man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert Friday afternoon have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and his infant grandchild.

Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. A woman driving a red Toyota Corolla with Lamb and the baby inside reportedly turned in front of a pickup truck driver who then slammed into the Corolla.

RELATED COVERAGE: 22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

The woman was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver was uninjured and was going the speed limit, but he was arrested by Gilbert Police on suspicion that he had been driving under the influence.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office extended their condolences to Sheriff Lamb and his family on Twitter with the following post:

The investigation is still underway, and there are no more updates available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stacker counts down the biggest retail spots in every state!
Biggest city for holiday shopping in every state
A man is dead after an alleged shooting during a private vehicle sale in west Phoenix on Friday.
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
All lanes on I-17 have re-opened after an early morning crash investigation closed the area on...
Lanes re-open after early morning crash closed I-17 north in northern Phoenix
A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale on Saturday, police say.
Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale