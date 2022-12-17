Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant grandson killed in Gilbert car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 22-year-old man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert Friday afternoon have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and his infant grandchild.

Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. A woman driving a red Toyota Corolla with Lamb and the baby inside reportedly turned in front of a pickup truck driver who then slammed into the Corolla.

The woman was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver was uninjured and was going the speed limit, but he was arrested by Gilbert Police on suspicion that he had been driving under the influence.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office extended their condolences to Sheriff Lamb and his family on Twitter with the following post:

Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert. Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle. Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/OrhRbSvQTu — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 17, 2022

The investigation is still underway, and there are no more updates available.

